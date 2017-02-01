MP E Ahamed dead after cardiac arrest in Parliament ahead of Budget 2017

MP from Malappuram, Kerala, died early on Wednesday, following a cardiac arrest in Parliament the previous day. He had collapsed during President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday.



The 78-year-old leader died at 2:15 am at Delhi's RML hospital where he had been admitted on Tuesday and put on artificial life support.

As this happened a day before of the Budget speech, there was a confusion over the presentation of Budget 2017. Traditionally, the House adjourns for a day if a sitting MP dies during either during the inter-session period or during the session itself.

" has passed away at 2:15 am. His body has been taken to AIIMS hospital for embalming (a method to preserve a corpse from decaying) as the facility is not available at RML," a senior RML doctor told PTI.

This year's Budget is historic as it is being presented almost a month ahead of the traditional schedule and the railway budget is merged with the Union Budget. Earlier the Budget used to be presented towards the end of February.