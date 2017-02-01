MP E Ahamed dead after cardiac arrest in Parliament ahead of Budget 2017

Lok Sabha
MP from Malappuram, Kerala, E Ahamed
died early on Wednesday, following a cardiac arrest in Parliament the previous day. He had collapsed during President Pranab Mukherjee's address to the joint session of Parliament on Tuesday.
The 78-year-old leader died at 2:15 am at Delhi's RML hospital where he had been admitted on Tuesday and put on artificial life support.
As this happened a day before of the Budget speech, there was a confusion over the presentation of Budget 2017. Traditionally, the House adjourns for a day if a sitting MP dies during either during the inter-session period or during the session itself.
"E Ahamed has passed away at 2:15 am. His body has been taken to AIIMS hospital for embalming (a method to preserve a corpse from decaying) as the facility is not available at RML," a senior RML doctor told PTI.
This year's Budget is historic as it is being presented almost a month ahead of the traditional schedule and the railway budget is merged with the Union Budget. Earlier the Budget used to be presented towards the end of February.
However, the Budget can be presented in the Rajya Sabha
as E Ahamed
was not the member of the Upper House. The Lok Sabha
can be called off and mourn the death of the MP and get adjourned, and the Budget can be taken to the Rajya Sabha.
Ahamed's body will be taken to Kerala later on Wednesday.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha
Ghulam Nabi Azad, besides other party leaders, had rushed to the hospital late at night and met Ahamed's family.
Ahamed's family had alleged that they were not allowed to meet the leader.
