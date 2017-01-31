Mukesh Butani: Experiment with traditional appraisal

Marking a new beginning in India’s approach to the annual budgetary exercise, the finance minister tabled the Economic Survey followed by a presentation by the Chief Economic Advisor, Arvind Subramanian. The release of the economic health card was a keenly awaited event, given its significance in light of the demonetisation move, indicative performance for financial year 2018 and the impact of significant reforms in the area of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). This Survey findings clearly resonates an intent to be different in terms of the approach and ...

Mukesh Butani