Mukesh Butani: More good, less bad, nothing ugly

The Budget tweaks tax rates to address the rich-poor divide

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented his fourth Budget amidst poetry couplets reminiscing Mahatma Gandhi saying “A right cause never fails” possibly referring to the demonetisation move, labelled by his opponents as having derailed the economy. Though in the context of rebuttal to detractors, the government did have a tough challenge to meet in the current Budget by keeping the right balance between welfare schemes, interest of the common man, the ease of doing business agenda and revival of confidence of investors. Undoubtedly, the balance seems to have been ...

Mukesh Bhutani