Multiple ministries, similar schemes

Did you know that the central government runs eight employment schemes through seven ministries? Or, there are already five types of digital India schemes run by five departments? These and many more such examples would have been difficult to figure out through the dense clutter of numbers that Budgets produce. It has only now become possible to cut through the clutter, because of the massive expenditure budget rejig carried out this year. It has made the entire jungle of government expenditure visible to anyone. It also shows how departments have often duplicated each ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?