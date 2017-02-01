My Budget: Bose Krishnamachari

Do you think the Budget will revive the economy?



The Budget actually falls short on many crucial fronts. Despite the claims of a digitised economy, the informal sector of the workforce is neglected with only token gestures.



What was the best thing about the Budget?



It promises to streamline tax administration and honour the honest. In addition to lowering the tax burden on the middle class, the Budget has promised relief for the farmers.



And the worst?



There has been no mention of the arts, culture and heritage sectors. When will our leaders wake up to the tourism potential of India’s arts and culture scenes? Despite the announcement of setting up an innovation fund for secondary education, there has been no allocation towards arts and cultural education.



Will the Budget fetch political gains for the government?



Undoubtedly, the Budget lists the usual political sops rolled out with an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls. It is not cynical to note that these would not have been doled out were Punjab and UP not in an election year.

Bose Krishnamachari

Artist and curator