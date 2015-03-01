My Budget: Dipika Pallikal

What is the best thing about the Budget?
The allocations made for the new AIIMS facilities will provide better access to health care. I am also intrigued to see how the government will provide basic sanitation, as I know that access to hygienic toilets is a global priority, especially for the girl child.
The worst?
The apparent lack of mention of any allocations for sport is extremely disappointing. I remember the creation of sports cities was promised during the election campaign. The fact that this is missing in the Budget is indeed a disappointment, given that next year is also an Olympic year.
If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be?
Obviously, I would like to see some subsidies and allowances for Indian athletes, especially for those not playing cricket. While corporate social responsibility initiatives did allow for mandatory contribution to sports, I still believe we could have made larger allowances.
How will it impact BJP's popularity?
[No comment]
Dipika Pallikal
Squash player
