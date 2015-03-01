My Budget: Indrani Dasgupta

What is the most striking feature of the



The move towards creating and devising funds for the under-protected, such as women and senior citizens, is a welcome step. I think the is pro-growth and the emphasis on 'Make in India' is a bold, much-needed move to increase and bolster manufacturing capacities. The move towards reducing corporate tax rates should also help in increasing transparency and efficiency of government and public dealings. Overall, the is pro-salaried professionals, which is great.

And the worst?



I am quite disappointed that there is not a single big visionary plan that was expected from the government, since this is, in a way, the new government's first proper Paths and actions need to be clearly defined so that one can understand the efficacy of the new taxes that have been introduced. The allocation for fuel-free vehicles seems like a token gesture compared to the defence budget, especially since India is home to some of the most polluted cities in the world. It seems less incentivised, to my understanding.



If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be?



The one thing that I would like to change is, perhaps, increase funds allocation for higher education.



How will it impact the BJP's popularity?



Indrani Dasgupta

Model