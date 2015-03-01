My Budget: Mahesh Bhupathi

What is the best thing about the Budget?
I am glad that there is a strong interest in the development of an entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country. I believe that enabling entrepreneurs will provide a futuristic vision for the country. Also, with lightened visa regulations, I think we could encourage international sports bodies to start looking at India as a favourable destination for sporting events.
And the worst?
The lack of mention towards enabling sports persons or the sports ecosystem in the country is an issue the government should relook at and hopefully rectify.
If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be?
It would have been great if the Budget had provided tax holidays to international sporting events, to encourage a culture of live sport in the country across all disciplines.
How will it impact BJP's popularity?
No comment.
Mahesh Bhupathi
Tennis player
