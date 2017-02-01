My Budget: Manish Malhotra

Do you think the Budget will revive the economy?

I feel the finance minister has adopted a fine balance between reform and development. An estimated growth of 3.4 per cent in GDP by the IMF, the increase in FDI, a focus on developing SME's and

start-ups do indicate a more resilient and inclusive approach.

What was the best thing about the Budget?

I am impressed by the fact that there is a succinct message in this Budget. The first steps to Transform, Energise and Clean India are already under way and it is encouraging that the Budget follows this through effectively.

And the worst?

The continued surcharge on high-income. I think it would be easier to accept the rate if there was a visible spurt in grassroots development or a better quality of life. A fine example is the condition of roads even in metro cities and ever prevalent water shortage across the country.

Will the Budget fetch political gains for the Narendra Modi government?

I think it is too soon to tell. The litmus test will be the seamlessness of remonetisation and the eventual consensus on the GST Bill.