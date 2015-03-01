My Budget: Paresh Maity

What is the best thing about the



It seems comprehensive and futuristic. There is emphasis on women's safety, which is critical to growth of any society. The development of states has also been focused on. The proposed centres will make medical facilities accessible to remote areas as well. Also, the proposed development of heritage sites is great. This will promote Indian art and culture and benefit the tourism sector. Social security for senior citizens and a focus on cleanliness were missing earlier. Both have been accounted for in the

And the worst?



I think it's a positive and I can't find much fault with it.



If you could make one change, what would it be?



I would love to see more world-class museums and art galleries. India needs to showcase its thriving art and culture.



How will it impact the BJP's popularity?



The fact that the government has focused on all classes will work in its favour.

Paresh Maity

Artist