My Budget: Prakash Belawadi

A short interview with Prakash Belawadi to gauge how Budget will impact people

Do you think the Budget will revive the economy?



Let me put it this way: improvement of infrastructure in roads, railways, rural irrigation and electrification, affordable housing, digital connectivity — all this will help.



What was the best thing about the Budget?



That it did not come with panic populism, following demonetisation. I think a lot of people were expecting it.



It is a cold and sensible Budget, holding course.



And the worst?



In preparation for the GST era, there should have been a real shift to “cooperative federalism”. The rural economy, for instance, should be planned and controlled by states. In such areas, how the funds are used should be decided at the state level. I don't see clarity in this regard.



Also, there is no word on the poorly performing public sector — I would say reform, shut down or sell.



Will the Budget fetch political gains for the Narendra Modi government?



Unlikely, as it is not aimed to appease voters.



Business Standard