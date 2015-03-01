My Budget: Prasad Bidapa

What is the best thing about the

One, the finance minister seems really serious about bringing black money back. The second is the PM that offers coverage of Rs 2 lakh for a premium of Rs 12.



Read our full coverage on Union Budget



And the worst?

The would have a good long-term impact; there is some thinking for powering India as a nation. On the flipside, its become a very corporate There are a lot of sops for the rich who dont really need it, in my opinion.



If you could make one change, what would it be?

The stimulation for savings has fallen apart badly. If I could make one change in the budget, that would be it.



How will it affect the BJPs popularity?

Im not so sure theyve been fair to the middle-class who supported them so well during the elections. This is more of a pro-rich than a pro-middle-class or a pro-poor



I feel this will definitely impact the BJPs popularity.

Prasad Bidapa

Fashion designer