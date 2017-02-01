My Budget: Pullela Gopichand

A short interview with Gopichand to gauge how Budget will impact people from various walks of life

Do you think the Budget will revive the economy?

It’s a pro-people Budget. The tax exemptions make a lot of sense. The capital gains and mutual funds gains look good. The agricultural sector will benefit from this Budget.



What was the best thing about the Budget?

The continuing shift towards encouraging digital modes of currency transactions is good. Also, steps to encourage greater transparency, such as no more than Rs 3 lakh in cash transactions and no more than Rs 2,000 political funding in cash, are good steps. will also benefit from this Budget.



And the worst?

There’s not much to criticise. As of now, there hasn’t been enough mention of sports, but I will wait till the detailed Budget is released to see what it is like.



Will the budget fetch political gains to the government?

It’s a progressive Budget that will help the government going forward. The agricultural economy will benefit and with money coming back into the system after demonetisation, it could be great if the government spends it in a proper manner. Pullela Gopichand

India’s national badminton coach



