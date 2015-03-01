My Budget: Rohan Bopanna

What is the best thing about the



The positivity that the finance minister has exuded is great for the general mood of the nation. I also feel that stronger fund allocations for road and rail are needed as those would result in higher accessibility. This will also allow people to benefit from the rural job generation schemes that the has allocated for.

And the worst?



It's disappointing to see that there is no allocation or subsidy for sports as we are working towards the Olympics to be held next year. Subsidies and benefits for Indian athletes would have been great encouragement as we move towards qualifying for the Olympics.



If you could make one change, what would it be?



I hope that sports will be given as much importance as education - while I am glad that the government is providing for more higher education institutions.



How will it impact BJP's popularity?



[No comment]

Rohan Bopanna

Tennis player