My Budget: Zoravar Kalra

Do you think the Budget will revive the economy?

I think it is a populist Budget, which will bring more people under the tax net. A specific timeline has been set for rolling out the GST. Road sector allocation has been hiked. One of the biggest reasons that the US is what it is is its roads. If we want the commerce and industries to prosper, a good road network is crucial.

What was the best thing about the Budget?

The plan for 100 per cent electrification of villages is great. Another good move is the setting up of special tourism zones to help the tourism economy.

And the worst?

GST only covers food and not liquor at restaurants. There will be two different tax structures at a restaurant, which means we will have to generate two bills for the patrons.

Will the Budget fetch political gains for the government?

It is a populist budget, which means their vote bank is sorted. At the same time, it has done enough good for the economy.

The author is the Founder and managing director, Massive Restaurants