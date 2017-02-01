Naresh Takkar: Committed to fiscal discipline

-
The Budget has attempted to stimulate economic growth through enhanced spending on high multiplier sectors, particularly rural infrastructure, affordable housing and transport. It has also proposed tax concessions to support the ailing MSME sector and income taxpayers in the lowest bracket, at a modest assessed revenue loss of Rs22,000 crore.
