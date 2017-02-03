Naushad Forbes:A prudent Budget

Budget, supporting planning for a multi-modal transport strategy for the country

At a time of global uncertainty, India is emerging with a clear strategic direction for its economy, with considerable focus on governance. Fiscal prudence is evident with the goal of a fiscal deficit being pegged at 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). We see a significant boost to investment in rural areas, a fillip to MSMEs and continued focus on widening the tax base and creating a more tax-compliant economy. GST (goods and services tax) implementation is on track through collaboration of the Centre and states. The Confederation of Indian Industry ...

