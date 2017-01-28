Naushad Forbes: Kick-starting investment

The Budget should be judged on how it enhances the long-term potential of the economy

We live in uncertain times — Brexit, the US Presidential election, demonetisation — all have unknowable consequences for the international and domestic economy. Against this uncertainty, we should focus on a long-term certainty: The health of the Indian economy. India has been one of the world’s 10 fastest-growing economies in the last 25 years, and every forecast says it will be one of the 10 fastest-growing economies in the next 25 years. The question is not, then, whether we can grow at six or seven per cent, but whether we can grow at nine to 10 per cent. We must ...

Naushad Forbes