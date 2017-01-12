NDA considers universal basic income for all citizens

The government could be considering the idea of the state providing support, or a universal basic (UBI), to all citizens regardless of their status.

According to a Business Insider report, Professor Guy Standing, an economist who co-founded the Europe-based advocacy group Basic Earth Network, has said that the scheme will be outlined in the which will be presented in on January 31.

However, a person familiar with the matter said that while the would have a chapter on UBI, the scheme is unlikely to be implemented.

In September last year, CEA had spoken of the scheme “as an exciting idea” during an interaction with students in Bhubaneswar, according to an Economic Times report.

However, it appears that projects piloting have been launched in India. Standing said that he was involved with two such schemes in Madhya Pradesh and another in Delhi, Live Mint reported while citing a Business Insider report.