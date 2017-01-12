TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Budget News

Start-ups likely to get tax benefits in Union Budget 2017

GST receipt estimates not to be part of FY17's Budget estimate
Business Standard

NDA considers universal basic income for all citizens

In September last year, CEA Arvind Subramanian had spoken of the UBI scheme 'as an exciting idea'

BS WebTeam  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The government could be considering the idea of the state providing income support, or a universal basic income (UBI), to all citizens regardless of their employment status.

According to a Business Insider report, Professor Guy Standing, an economist who co-founded the Europe-based advocacy group Basic Income Earth Network, has said that the scheme will be outlined in the Economic Survey which will be presented in Parliament on January 31.

However, a person familiar with the matter said that while the Economic Survey would have a chapter on UBI, the scheme is unlikely to be implemented.

In September last year, CEA Arvind Subramanian had spoken of the UBI scheme “as an exciting idea” during an interaction with students in Bhubaneswar, according to an Economic Times report.

However, it appears that projects piloting UBI have been launched in India. Standing said that he was involved with two such schemes in Madhya Pradesh and another in Delhi, Live Mint reported while citing a Business Insider report. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

NDA considers universal basic income for all citizens

In September last year, CEA Arvind Subramanian had spoken of the UBI scheme 'as an exciting idea'

In September last year, CEA Arvind Subramanian had spoken of the UBI scheme 'as an exciting idea'
The government could be considering the idea of the state providing income support, or a universal basic income (UBI), to all citizens regardless of their employment status.

According to a Business Insider report, Professor Guy Standing, an economist who co-founded the Europe-based advocacy group Basic Income Earth Network, has said that the scheme will be outlined in the Economic Survey which will be presented in Parliament on January 31.

However, a person familiar with the matter said that while the Economic Survey would have a chapter on UBI, the scheme is unlikely to be implemented.

In September last year, CEA Arvind Subramanian had spoken of the UBI scheme “as an exciting idea” during an interaction with students in Bhubaneswar, according to an Economic Times report.

However, it appears that projects piloting UBI have been launched in India. Standing said that he was involved with two such schemes in Madhya Pradesh and another in Delhi, Live Mint reported while citing a Business Insider report. 

 image
Business Standard
177 22

NDA considers universal basic income for all citizens

In September last year, CEA Arvind Subramanian had spoken of the UBI scheme 'as an exciting idea'

The government could be considering the idea of the state providing income support, or a universal basic income (UBI), to all citizens regardless of their employment status.

According to a Business Insider report, Professor Guy Standing, an economist who co-founded the Europe-based advocacy group Basic Income Earth Network, has said that the scheme will be outlined in the Economic Survey which will be presented in Parliament on January 31.

However, a person familiar with the matter said that while the Economic Survey would have a chapter on UBI, the scheme is unlikely to be implemented.

In September last year, CEA Arvind Subramanian had spoken of the UBI scheme “as an exciting idea” during an interaction with students in Bhubaneswar, according to an Economic Times report.

However, it appears that projects piloting UBI have been launched in India. Standing said that he was involved with two such schemes in Madhya Pradesh and another in Delhi, Live Mint reported while citing a Business Insider report. 

image
Business Standard
177 22