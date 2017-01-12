NDA considers universal basic income for all citizens

The government could be considering the idea of the state providing income
support, or a universal basic income
(UBI), to all citizens regardless of their employment
status.
According to a Business Insider
report, Professor Guy Standing, an economist who co-founded the Europe-based advocacy group Basic Income
Earth Network, has said that the scheme will be outlined in the Economic Survey
which will be presented in Parliament
on January 31.
However, a person familiar with the matter said that while the Economic Survey
would have a chapter on UBI, the scheme is unlikely to be implemented.
In September last year, CEA Arvind Subramanian
had spoken of the UBI
scheme “as an exciting idea” during an interaction with students in Bhubaneswar, according to an Economic Times
report.
However, it appears that projects piloting UBI
have been launched in India. Standing said that he was involved with two such schemes in Madhya Pradesh and another in Delhi, Live Mint
reported while citing a Business Insider
report.
