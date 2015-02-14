New concessions in excise duty on autos unlikely: Abdul Majeed

Can we expect a reversal of the increase in on autos in coming months?

- Sumit Singhania



Read our full coverage on Union Budget





Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse: In my personal opinion, the government may not announce any new concessions in It can maintain the status quo. The government will rather work on the other key agenda such as developing infrastructure both hard as well soft, simplify direct and indirect taxes laws, and other laws including labour which will help in laying down a strong foundation for long term growth. In addition the government will also have to maintain the fiscal discipline while addressing the growth agenda.



