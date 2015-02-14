JUST IN
New concessions in excise duty on autos unlikely: Abdul Majeed

Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse, answers questions on the automobile sector and Budget 2015

Abdul Majeed 

Abdul Majeed

Can we expect a reversal of the increase in excise duty on autos in coming months?
- Sumit Singhania

Abdul Majeed, Partner, Price Waterhouse: In my personal opinion, the government may not announce any new concessions in excise duty. It can maintain the status quo. The government will rather work on the other key agenda such as developing infrastructure both hard as well soft, simplify direct and indirect taxes laws, and other laws including labour which will help in laying down a strong foundation for long term growth. In addition the government will also have to maintain the fiscal discipline while addressing the growth agenda.
