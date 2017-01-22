New expenditure classification in the Union Budget

Budget 2017 to classify the government's spending as revenue expenditure and capital expenditure

The coming Union Budget will be the first to classify the government’s spending as revenue expenditure and capital expenditure. To make it easier for comparison, the budget documents will also provide the 2016-17 Budget figures and 2015-16 actual spending under the new classification. A report by Parliament’s Committee on Estimates, presented in early December, includes a ‘dummy’ Budget provided to it by the finance ministry. This had reclassified the allocations and spending of the ministry of communications and information technology for budgeted 2016-17, ...

Arup Roychoudhury