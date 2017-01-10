No delay please

Replying to the Election Commission of India (EC), the government has done well to stand by its decision to present the Union Budget on February 1. The EC had asked the government to respond by Tuesday on the question of delaying the Budget, following representations by several political parties seeking a postponement of the Budget date. The Opposition’s argument is that the Budget for 2017-18 is scheduled to be presented too close to Assembly elections in five states and, as such, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre might circumvent the EC’s model code of ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?