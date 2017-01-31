Note ban shaves off GDP growth rate by up to 0.5% in FY'17

will shave off the economic growth for the current financial year by 0.25 per cent to 0.50 per cent though it will have long-term benefits for the economy by reducing interest rates and eliminating corruption, besides bringing in more activities in the formal sector.

The cash squeeze, following junking of high value notes of Rs 500/1,000 on November 8, 2016, the for 2061-17 said, "will have significant implications for GDP, reducing 2016-17 growth by 0.25 to 0.50 percentage points compared to the baseline of 7 per cent".

The Survey has, however, projected the growth rate for 2017-18 at 6.75-7.5 per cent. For the current financial year, the growth has been estimated at 6.5 per cent, lower than 7.1 projected by Central Statistics Office earlier in January.

It expressed hope that the remonetisation exercise will eliminate cash squeeze by April 2017, while asserting that the adverse impact of on growth will be transitional.

"Once the cash supply is replenished, which is likely to be achieved by end-March 2017, the economy would revert to the normal," the document said.

The costs of include contraction in cash money supply and subsequent, albeit temporary, slowdown in growth, while the benefits to the economy will be in the form of increased digitalisation, greater tax compliance, reduction in real estate prices, increase long-run tax revenue collections and growth.

It further said that effective cash in circulation fell sharply although by much less than commonly believed - a peak of 35 per cent in December, rather than 62 per cent in November since many of the old high denomination notes continued to be used for transactions in the weeks after November 8.

The Survey, presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament on Tuesday, said that the recorded will understate impact on informal sector as its activities are not fully captured in the Index of Industrial Production.

These 'contractionary' effects due to will dissipate by year-end when currency in circulation will once again be in line with estimated demand, it said.

As regards the impact of on the real estate, the Survey said that the weighted average prices in eight major cities which was already on a declining trend fell further after November 8, 2016.

"It goes on to add that an equilibrium reduction in real estate prices is desirable as it will lead to affordable housing for the middle class and facilitate labour mobility across India currently impeded by high and unaffordable rents," it said

The Survey also suggested fast remonetisation and especially, free convertibility of cash to deposits including through early elimination of withdrawal limits.

"This would reduce the growth deceleration and cash hoarding," it said, adding that continued impetus to digitalisation while ensuring that this transition is gradual, inclusive, based on incentives rather than controls and appropriately balancing the costs and benefits of cash versus digitalisation would maximise long-term benefits and minimise short-term costs.

It also suggested that following up on demonetisation, the government should bring land and real estate into the GST and reduce tax rates and stamp duties.

"An improved tax system could promote greater income declaration and dispel fears of over-zealous tax administration," it added.