Advance estimates for 2016-17, to be released on Friday, would have the actual data till October. It is feared that the estimates may not be able to fully capture the effect of demonetisation. In the past eight years, advance estimates were not very different from the first actual numbers for GDP growth, barring in 2008-09, when there was global financial meltdown, and in 2011-12, when there was crisis in the euro zone.