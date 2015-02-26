Odisha gets Rs 2,514 cr in Rail Budget

Odisha has received an allocation of Rs 2,514.07 crore in the 2015-16 Railway Budget against its demand of Rs 3,200 crore.
The allocation for the state in the current Rail Budget is 77.04 per cent higher than Rs 1,420 crore received in 2014-15.
Read our full coverage on Union Budget
The Rail Budget has earmarked Rs 6,08.3 crore for construction of new railway lines in the state, including sizeable allocation for key railway links. This is against the state's demand for Rs 1,470 crore towards new rail link projects.
The Budgetary allocations for construction of new rail lines are Khurda Road-Bolangir (Rs 195 crore), Angul-Duburi-Sukinda Road (Rs 75 crore), Haridaspur-Paradip (Rs 36.8 crore), Talcher-Bimalagarh (Rs 280 crore). Other new railway link projects like Kendujhar-Badamapahar, Jeypore-Nabrangpur, Puri-Konark and Lanjigarh-Junagarh have been deprived of allocations.
For doubling and third line project, the Railways ministry have alloted Rs 1,527.8 crore, higher than the state's demand of Rs 945 crore. Funds have been allocated for projects like Banspan-Daitari-Jakhapura (Rs 513 crore), Samblapur-Titlagarh (Rs 470 crore), Sambalpur-Talcher (Rs 194 crore), Bhadrak-Nirgundi third line (Rs 125 crore) and Delang-Puri (Rs 100 crore).
Electrification projects have been allocated Rs 293.38 crore, greater than the state's demand of Rs 210 crore. The Budget has set aside Rs 137.88 crore for Vizianagram-Rayagada-Titlagarh-Raipur project, Rs 100 crore for Jharsuguda-Sambalpur-Titlagarh and Rs 55 crore for Sambalpur-Angul electrification projects.
For traffic facilities and goods sheds in Odisha, the state had demanded an allocation of Rs 200 crore in the Budget. This included Rs 150 crore towards development of goods sheds at Rourkela, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Khariar, Kesinga, Rayagada, Jeypore, Korapur, Rairakhol, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nirgundi, Mancheswar, Khurda and Jaganathpur and the rest Rs 50 crore for development of mult modal logistics parks at Kalinga Nagar (Jajpur), Angul, Jharsuguda, Rourkela and Choudwar. However, there is no allocation under this head
To upgrade passenger amenities at all stations in the state, the Budget has allocated Rs 20.32 crore.
BS Reporter
http://mybs.in/2RtC2Yn
