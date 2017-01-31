One economic India: For goods, for people, in the eyes of the Constitution

When, several decades ago, Raj Kapoor famously sang “Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani,” (“Still, my heart is Indian”), he was expressing what in hindsight appears to be a deep insight on comparative national development. To the Bismarckian sequence (and paraphrasing the Italian statesman Massimo d’Azeglio), “We have created Europe. Now we must create Europeans,” the Raj Kapoor counter seems to be that India’s founders favoured creating Indians in spirit and political consciousness first. The current difficulties of European integration ...