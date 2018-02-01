Palaniswami hails 'fairly balanced, farm and rural oriented Budget 2018

-
ALSO READBudget 2018 might have Rs 740-bn allocation towards fertiliser subsidy Budget 2018: Why take a train when you can fly on an airplane Budget 2018: From roads to air travel, govt focuses on urbanisation Budget 2018: Unfair to judge me on demonetisation and GST only, says Modi Budget 2018: New bottoms-up mechanism for farm-gate marketing likely
-
"The requirement of funds under the post-matric scholarship at the national level is very high, but this reduced allocation would further tighten the release to the State Governments. The Government of India could have increased the allocations substantially."
He welcomed the reduction in the rate of corporate tax to 25 per cent to companies with a turnover of less than Rs 2.5 billion and National Health Protection Scheme.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU