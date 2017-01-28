Paperless Budget

Decision to reduce printing of documents is welcome

The Union government has announced that this year onwards it is discontinuing the practice of providing printed copies of the annual Economic Survey and the Budget to the media and the public. As such, only the 788 members of Parliament will receive copies of these documents. The trigger for the government is its attempt to go green and, to that extent, it is a welcome move. At one level, it is true that both the Economic Survey as well as the Budget are fairly technical documents and experts can easily access them from the government website for analysis. In fact, over the past few years, ...

Business Standard Editorial Comment