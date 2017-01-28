Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Opinion

Suresh Prabhu looks back at railways journey in FY17

Shameful attempts to lessen enthusiasm of the inauguration
Business Standard

Paperless Budget

Decision to reduce printing of documents is welcome

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

The Union government has announced that this year onwards it is discontinuing the practice of providing printed copies of the annual Economic Survey and the Budget to the media and the public. As such, only the 788 members of Parliament will receive copies of these documents. The trigger for the government is its attempt to go green and, to that extent, it is a welcome move. At one level, it is true that both the Economic Survey as well as the Budget are fairly technical documents and experts can easily access them from the government website for analysis. In fact, over the past few years, ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Paperless Budget

Decision to reduce printing of documents is welcome

Decision to reduce printing of documents is welcome The Union government has announced that this year onwards it is discontinuing the practice of providing printed copies of the annual Economic Survey and the Budget to the media and the public. As such, only the 788 members of Parliament will receive copies of these documents. The trigger for the government is its attempt to go green and, to that extent, it is a welcome move. At one level, it is true that both the Economic Survey as well as the Budget are fairly technical documents and experts can easily access them from the government website for analysis. In fact, over the past few years, ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Paperless Budget

Decision to reduce printing of documents is welcome

The Union government has announced that this year onwards it is discontinuing the practice of providing printed copies of the annual Economic Survey and the Budget to the media and the public. As such, only the 788 members of Parliament will receive copies of these documents. The trigger for the government is its attempt to go green and, to that extent, it is a welcome move. At one level, it is true that both the Economic Survey as well as the Budget are fairly technical documents and experts can easily access them from the government website for analysis. In fact, over the past few years, ...

image
Business Standard
177 22