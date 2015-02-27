Passenger comes first

While the National Democratic Alliance government has been stressing to boost India's image on the 'ease of doing business' front since coming to power, the 2015-16 was more focused on providing ease to passengers. Business Standard takes a look at the various steps



EASE OF BOOKING TICKETS

Now, 4 months in advance

For unreserved passengers, booking will take no longer than 5 minutes through "Operation 5-minutes"

Soon, some of the best food chains will serve you food on-the-go by online order



Needn't worry about disposable bed linen in trains, book it through website



For senior citizens and differently abled, wheelchairs and retiring rooms can be booked online at a few stations



An integrated customer portal will soon be launched to avail of various services

Improved passenger facilities at 200 more stations under the 'Adarsh Station' scheme



Use self-operated lockers



Uninterrupted internet at all A1 and A category stations through wi-fi facility and also at a few B category stations



See arrival/departure updates for more than 2,000 stations in the next 2 years through Railway Display Network



To help decongest cities, satellite railway terminals will soon come up and help suburban passengers board trains

A new department for cleanliness of stations and trains under Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan



New toilets to be built at 650 stations



17,000 toilets in train coaches to be replaced by bio-toilets



Built-in dustbins to be provided in non-AC coaches



A programme to be launched to improve design, quality and cleanliness of bed linen within 6 months