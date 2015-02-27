JUST IN
Passenger comes first

While the National Democratic Alliance government has been stressing to boost India's image on the 'ease of doing business' front since coming to power, the Railway Budget 2015-16 was more focused on providing ease to passengers. Business Standard takes a look at the various steps

EASE OF BOOKING TICKETS


SO MUCH BY A CLICK
  • Soon, some of the best food chains will serve you food on-the-go by online order
     
  • Needn't worry about disposable bed linen in trains, book it through IRCTC website
     
  • For senior citizens and differently abled, wheelchairs and retiring rooms can be booked online at a few stations
     
  • An integrated customer portal will soon be launched to avail of various services

STATION UPGRADE
  • Improved passenger facilities at 200 more stations under the 'Adarsh Station' scheme
     
  • Use self-operated lockers
     
  • Uninterrupted internet at all A1 and A category stations through wi-fi facility and also at a few B category stations
     
  • See arrival/departure updates for more than 2,000 stations in the next 2 years through Railway Display Network
     
  • To help decongest cities, satellite railway terminals will soon come up and help suburban passengers board trains

CLEAN RAIL, CLEAN INDIA
  • A new department for cleanliness of stations and trains under Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
     
  • New toilets to be built at 650 stations
     
  • 17,000 toilets in train coaches to be replaced by bio-toilets
     
  • Built-in dustbins to be provided in non-AC coaches
     
  • A programme to be launched to improve design, quality and cleanliness of bed linen within 6 months

TRAIN GAIN
  • Mobile phones can be charged in general compartments, too
     
  • High quality food to be served by building base kitchens, operated by reputed agencies
     
  • Climbing upper berths will now be easier as National Institute of Design will help replace present ladders
     
  • Now lodge complaint on-the-go through 24X7 helpline number (138) for passengers; security-related complaints at separate toll free number - 182
First Published: Fri, February 27 2015. 00:30 IST

