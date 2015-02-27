Passenger comes first

While the National Democratic Alliance government has been stressing to boost India's image on the 'ease of doing business' front since coming to power, the Railway Budget 2015-16 was more focused on providing ease to passengers. Business Standard takes a look at the various steps
EASE OF BOOKING TICKETS
Now, book rail tickets 4 months in advance
- For unreserved passengers, booking will take no longer than 5 minutes through "Operation 5-minutes"
SO MUCH BY A CLICK
Soon, some of the best food chains will serve you food on-the-go by online order
Needn't worry about disposable bed linen in trains, book it through IRCTC website
For senior citizens and differently abled, wheelchairs and retiring rooms can be booked online at a few stations
- An integrated customer portal will soon be launched to avail of various services
STATION UPGRADE
Improved passenger facilities at 200 more stations under the 'Adarsh Station' scheme
Use self-operated lockers
Uninterrupted internet at all A1 and A category stations through wi-fi facility and also at a few B category stations
See arrival/departure updates for more than 2,000 stations in the next 2 years through Railway Display Network
- To help decongest cities, satellite railway terminals will soon come up and help suburban passengers board trains
CLEAN RAIL, CLEAN INDIA
A new department for cleanliness of stations and trains under Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
New toilets to be built at 650 stations
17,000 toilets in train coaches to be replaced by bio-toilets
Built-in dustbins to be provided in non-AC coaches
- A programme to be launched to improve design, quality and cleanliness of bed linen within 6 months
TRAIN GAIN
Mobile phones can be charged in general compartments, too
High quality food to be served by building base kitchens, operated by reputed agencies
Climbing upper berths will now be easier as National Institute of Design will help replace present ladders
- Now lodge complaint on-the-go through 24X7 helpline number (138) for passengers; security-related complaints at separate toll free number - 182
