If you have been lax about filing your return by the due date, then you may have to mend your ways from this year onward. The Budget has introduced a for delayed filing of tax returns.

The will be levied as follows: If you file the return after the due date but on or before December 31 of the assessment year, you will be liable for a of Rs 5,000.

In case you file the return even later, the payable will rise to Rs 10,000.

The government has, however, ensured that the is not too burdensome for those whose income does not exceed Rs 5 lakh. In their case, the will not exceed Rs 1,000.