PM: Dreams of all sections fulfilled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the Budget presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as “futuristic”. He said the Budget aims at fulfilling the “dreams” of every section – the poor, the farmers and the underprivileged. Modi said the Budget also focuses on job creation, transparency, urban rejuvenation, enterprise and rural development. “From railway modernisation to economic reforms, from education to health, from entrepreneurship to industry, the aim at fulfilling the dreams of all is clearly visible in the Budget,” he said.
On agriculture sector, rural India and social sector
The FM has presented an ‘uttam’ Budget, devoted to strengthening the hands of the poor. The Budget will help double farmers’ income. A record allocation has been made for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme. Special emphasis has been given to women’s empowerment. Poverty alleviation will get renewed vigour.
On black money, corruption and political funding
The Budget reflects the government’s commitment to eliminate corruption and black money. It provides for a comprehensive package of digital economy which will reduce tax evasion. It paves the way for clean politics and political funding.
On MSME, housing sector, middle classes
With regard to tax cut for people with lower incomes, the PM said it was a “courageous step” that will provide relief to the middle class. The housing sector stands to gain immensely from the Budget, Modi said. About tax reduction for MSME sector, he said it will help small businesses to become competitive.
On economic growth, infrastructure
The Budget will transform, energise India and clean the economy from impediments. It focuses on skill development and entrepreneurship. It facilitates creation of next-gen infrastructure.
On railways
The merger of the Railway Budget with the general Budget will give an impetus to the transport sector’s growth.
