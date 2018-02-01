Populist Budget 2018 to absolutely fetch gains: India Circus' Krsnaa Mehta

You are here: Home » Budget » News » Markets

Budget 2018: LTCG tax on sales to miff investors, says Cleartrip's Kandadai

Budget in 2 minutes: Rural push, LTCG tax, sops to seniors, and more
Do you think the Budget will help revive the economy?

Yes, it will help.

What was the best thing about the Budget?

From tax exemptions to health insurance, the benefits aimed at senior citizens definitely top the list.

And the worst?

Introduction of Long-Term Capital Gains and dividend tax will impact investments in the financial market.

Will the Budget fetch political gains for the Narendra Modi government?

The Budget is a populist one, so it will absolutely fetch gains.

Krsnaa Mehta, Founder and Design Director, India Circus
First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 21:26 IST

