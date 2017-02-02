Public shareholding rules may fill coffers

The Centre set in the Budget the highest disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-18

The minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement might ensure that a sizeable chunk of the government’s steep disinvestment target for 2017-18 is achieved. To meet the 25 per cent compulsory public float requirement set by the Securities and Exchange of India (Sebi), the government will have to divest shares worth nearly Rs 22,000 crore in 27 public sector undertakings (PSUs) by August 21. The Centre set in the Budget the highest disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for 2017-18, against Rs 56,500 crore set for this financial year. However, only Rs 46,500 ...

Samie Modak