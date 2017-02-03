After helping frame a Union Budget for the last time, Shaktikanta Das, economic affairs secretary, spoke at length on a number of issues to Arup Roychoudhury & Indivjal Dhasmana. Edited excerpts: The Chief Statistician's advance estimates, released last month, did not account for demonetisation. Did you base your revised 2016-17 estimates and 2017-18 budgeted estimates on that or did you account for the note ban to provide a clearer picture? The Central Statistics Office's (CSO's) earlier nominal Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for 2016-17 was 11.5 per cent. We have ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?