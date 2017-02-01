R Sivadasan: Need for Change in Indian Railway Business Model

The first Budget of Government of India, in the merged Budget era, has given important directional changes for the Ministry of Railways. It is one of the best Railway Budgets in recent times, given its focus on Safety. Performance wise, even though the Budget does not describe details, the commitment to improve Operating Ratio is welcome. And this is well borne out by the Revised Estimates, that indicate an Operating Ratio of 94.9% for 2016-17, despite being a difficult year for the Chairman and his team. The directional changes are clear. Functional autonomy has been bestowed on Railways notwithstanding the merger of the Railway budget with the General Budget. This lays onus of raising additional resources, beyond on Railways- be it for Safety, Investments, Modernisation and what have you. Let us look at the Capital Expenditure itself.

The Railways’ Investment Outlay for 2017-18 is set as Rs 1,31,000 cr of which Rs 55,000 cr comes as GBS. Railways Finances would have to be stepped up, to match need for the balance Rs 76,000 cr (61%). Borrowings will certainly be a bulk share. Some resources would be freed from not having to pay Dividend to Ministry of Finance. However, strategic changes in the very Business Model of Railways will be required, to shore up internal resources and even for successful PPPs, to meet the balance resources required. While doing so MoR, must now pay more heed to certain key mentions in FM’s speech. Emphasis on Sustainable Debt is one. To the extent that IR’s main Revenues are from Freight and Passenger tariffs, all sources of Resource Mobilisation (Surplus Resources from own Revenues (EBIT), PPP and Borrowings) for matching investment, must arise from higher Top Line Revenues. Thus the budget theme for strengthening the Capital and Development Investment can be successful only with concomitant changes in how Railways conducts it businesses.

The current infrastructure of delivering passenger services is designed as a low -cost, low-on technology and low-on passenger satisfaction model. The excuse that people are not able to afford more is passé. The sterling example is Delhi Metro. Mr Shreedharan, the finest engineer and visionary administrator has ever produced, brought in a world class product for a mass - use public transport and charged an appropriately. A simple fare of roughly Rupee 1 per km. People gladly paid because they travelled in air conditioned coaches with international standard Commuter comforts. The same is happening in other Metros, particularly Mumbai. The 11 km new Metro has become so popular with the people that they want a similar quality service to expand covering 146 km. IR must consider offering similar quality services for which Commuters will not mind paying the same fares they are paying for Metro Rail . This requires a different passenger business model with investments in BG Metro Rail Train sets which might still be available in India from BEML, Bangalore. Endowed with a massive Ridership base offering 151 billion Passenger Kms, the concept of unified fares at par with Metro Rail can generate substantial surplus for introducing modern Train sets in their modernised suburban passenger business competing with Metro Rails. IR will have to adopt new Business Models and Investment Models to significantly step up Top Line Revenues. There are officers with brilliant ideas serving in top levels of Zonal Railways who have acquired the capabilities and field experience for successfully redesigning IR’s stale Business Model. The Rail Shivir itself threw up quite a few quality suggestions that need to be taken forward by the proponents of the ideas. Thinking through solutions requires a commitment. The Ministry needs to seriously introspect and bring in fresh talent into the Ministry.

On the same line, Track and Rolling stock maintenance practices require a critical relook. Presently it is extremely labour intensive and highly frequent recurring maintenance schedule . The need is for investing in more sophisticated equipments for track maintenance and rolling stock that warrants less frequent attention.

The remaining focus on Solar Plants, Level crossing elimination, Cleanliness initiatives and so on are oft repeated in previous Budgets. I have no comments to offer on these. R Sivadasan, former Financial Commissioner (Railways) and ex officio Secretary to Government of India