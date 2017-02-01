Rahul Khullar: No big bang reforms

When expected buoyancy in tax revenues abates, governments start looking at non-tax revenues (NTRs) to bail them out. This was to be the year of NTRs. The demonetisation (DM) venture was expected to be a goldmine. There was talk of Rs 4 lakh crore of kala dhan being wiped out. This was expected to yield a bonanza in terms of Reserve Bank of India surplus transferred to the government. Sadly, no such luck. The Economic Survey notes that NTRs in 2016-17 have been “challenged”. Shortfalls in spectrum and disinvestment receipts together with smaller dividends from public ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?