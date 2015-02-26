JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » Railway Budget » Top Stories
Business Standard

Railway Budget to signal road to reform: Prabhu

Fall in oil prices likely to give railways 25% boost in investments

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

The railway budget, to be presented later on Thursday, will signal the direction of long-term reforms needed to revamp the world's fourth-largest rail network, minister Suresh Prabhu said. "The budget will set the direction of long and difficult road of reform," Prabhu told state-run broadcaster DD News ahead of his budget presentation. India's decrepit state-run train services stand to receive at least a 25% boost in investment to over $9 billion, funded solely by falling fuel costs, according to officials familiar with the railway budget. ALSO ...

This article is no longer available in our repository.

There could be multiple reasons for this.

First Published: Thu, February 26 2015. 10:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements