Railways likely to miss FY17 capex target by Rs 25,000 crore

But rail officials expect to achieve at least last year's actual or close to Rs 1 lakh crore

The Indian Railways (IR) is likely to miss its capital expenditure (capex) target for 2016-17 by at least Rs 25,000 crore. According to sources, it spent Rs 68,059 crore till December 31 - the first nine months of the financial year - against a capex target of Rs 1.17 lakh crore for the full year. This translates to a likely cut of about a fifth. There has, however, been a 21 per cent increase in spending in the current year over the Rs 53,118 crore in the nine months ended December 2015. “Normally, activities pick up during the last two months of the ...

Shine Jacob