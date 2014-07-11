Raje to present Rajasthan's budget on July 14

Chief Minister who is also the Finance Minister will present the annual of the state for the fiscal year 2014-15 on July 14.



The ruling government decided it at the Business Advisory Committee meeting attended by the Parliamentary Minister R S Rathore, Chief Whip Kalulal Gurjar, and Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi after the House was adjourned for the day.



The minutes of the BAC would be tabled in the House on July 14, the Assembly sources said.



Legislature Party meeting also decided yesterday the presentation by the Chief Minister who is also holding the portfolio on July 14.



Raje has presented the interim taking vote on account on February 20 last. This would be a full presentation for the present fiscal year 2014-15. The House will assemble at 1100 hrs, they said.