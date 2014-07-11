JUST IN
You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy
Business Standard

Raje to present Rajasthan's budget on July 14

This would be a full budget presentation for the present fiscal year 2014-15

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Vasundhara Raje
Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje who is also the Finance Minister will present the annual budget of the state for the fiscal year 2014-15 on July 14.

The ruling BJP government decided it at the Business Advisory Committee meeting attended by the Parliamentary Minister R S Rathore, Chief Whip Kalulal Gurjar, and Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi after the House was adjourned for the day.

The minutes of the BAC would be tabled in the House on July 14, the Assembly sources said.

BJP Legislature Party meeting also decided yesterday the budget presentation by the Chief Minister who is also holding the finance ministry portfolio on July 14.

Raje has presented the interim budget taking vote on account on February 20 last. This would be a full budget presentation for the present fiscal year 2014-15. The House will assemble at 1100 hrs, they said.

First Published: Fri, July 11 2014. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements