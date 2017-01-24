Rajeev Dimri: A run-up-to-GST Budget

Budget 2017-18 may turn out to be one of the most trend-setting Budgets to be presented by the National Democratic Alliance government. This is the first time that the Railway Budget has been merged with the Central Finance Budget and there is no distinction between Plan and non-Plan expenditure. This apart, the Budget would be presented on February 1, almost a month earlier than the usual date. Further, preceded by the historic move of demonetisation and expected to be followed by the path-breaking tax reform of goods and services tax (GST), this Budget carries high expectations for both ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?