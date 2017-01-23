Rathin Roy: Fiscal policy and the India growth story

It is time we focus more on inclusive medium term fiscal policy

It is time we focus more on inclusive medium term fiscal policy

In recent months many have commented on fiscal policy and the India growth story. I shall focus on two “big” growth questions that impact fiscal policy. A single budget can do little to address these, but, in my view, this is a more productive exercise than wittering on about how the budget can provide a growth stimulus. First, the growth rate is falling. Why is growth falling? Is consumption demand falling? Then prices should fall so demand increases. But this is not happening — inflation is above the Reserve Bank of India’s target. If so, then ...

Rathin Roy