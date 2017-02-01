Budget
You are here: Home » Budget » Budget 2017 » Opinion

Budget 2017: Base year for calculating capital gains changed

In Budget 2017, Arun Jaitley stays true to fiscal consolidation
Business Standard

Rathin Roy: Prudent in practice, extravagant in rhetoric

Govt is aware that nominal growth is going to be much lower than projected

Rathin Roy 

Rathin Roy The government of India has an appalling track record in keeping its promises on fiscal prudence.  Hence, this is what I focus on first when the Budget is announced. Last year, I was delighted as the government maintained its commitment to stick to the announced fiscal consolidation path. This year, I was pessimistic since there were cries for “expansionary” and “counter-cyclical” fiscal expansion from many quarters. The finance minister did not delight me this year but did not depress me either. He has secured the fiscal deficit/GDP target for FY16 and has ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Rathin Roy: Prudent in practice, extravagant in rhetoric

Govt is aware that nominal growth is going to be much lower than projected

Govt is aware that nominal growth is going to be much lower than projected and has accordingly been cautious The government of India has an appalling track record in keeping its promises on fiscal prudence.  Hence, this is what I focus on first when the Budget is announced. Last year, I was delighted as the government maintained its commitment to stick to the announced fiscal consolidation path. This year, I was pessimistic since there were cries for “expansionary” and “counter-cyclical” fiscal expansion from many quarters. The finance minister did not delight me this year but did not depress me either. He has secured the fiscal deficit/GDP target for FY16 and has ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Rathin Roy: Prudent in practice, extravagant in rhetoric

Govt is aware that nominal growth is going to be much lower than projected

The government of India has an appalling track record in keeping its promises on fiscal prudence.  Hence, this is what I focus on first when the Budget is announced. Last year, I was delighted as the government maintained its commitment to stick to the announced fiscal consolidation path. This year, I was pessimistic since there were cries for “expansionary” and “counter-cyclical” fiscal expansion from many quarters. The finance minister did not delight me this year but did not depress me either. He has secured the fiscal deficit/GDP target for FY16 and has ...

image
Business Standard
177 22