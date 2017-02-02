Ravi Uppal: Core sector concern ignored

One thing for which the government deserves full credit is consistency in the policies it initiated two years ago. The Budgetary proposals reaffirm the government’s unflinching commitment to what others have set out to do. The once again has a strong focus on infrastructure, housing, employment generation, digitisation and increasing consumption levels of the economically weaker sections. The proposals are also focused on improving the economic lot of the poor, women and senior citizens.

While a hefty increase in and defence spending will spur demand for goods from industries like steel, cement and construction, the government did not mention anything on royalties and freight costs to improve the competitiveness of domestic companies. Private sector investment in the remains low and has declined over the past five years.

With huge amounts blocked in non-performing assets in power, steel, mining and cement industry, the private investment would remain tepid until the government intervenes actively to make these assets productive. Sadly, the corporate rates for large companies were not reduced. Although concessions for MSMEs is a positive move, it is the large companies that invest in intensive core industries and their problems cannot be ignored.