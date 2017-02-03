Ravi Uppal: Core sector concerns ignored

Private sector investment in the core sector remains low and has declined over the last five years

Private sector investment in the core sector remains low and has declined over the last five years

One thing for which the government deserves full credit is the consistency in its policies. The budgetary proposals reaffirm the government’s unflinching commitment to what others have set out to do. The Budget once again has a strong focus on infrastructure, housing, employment generation, digitisation and increasing consumption levels of the economically weaker sections. The proposals are also focused on improving the economic lot of the rural poor, women and senior citizens. While a hefty increase in infrastructure and defence spending will spur demand for goods ...

Ravi Uppal