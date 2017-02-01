Budget
Budget 2017: Sensex surges 300 points, Nifty reclaims 8,600
Business Standard

Real estate shares gain as FM Arun Jaitley announces slew of measures

Godrej Properties, Unitech, Oberoi Realty, DLF, Prestige Estates and HDIL were up between 2% and 7%

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

KKR eyes big-ticket realty deals

Shares of real estate companies have moved higher by upto 7% on the bourses after the finance minister Arun Jaitley announces slew of measures for realty sector.

Godrej Properties, Unitech, Oberoi Realty, DLF, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL), Prestige Estates Projects from the realty index were up between 2% and 7% on the NSE.

At 01:01 pm; Nifty Realty index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 3% as compared to 0.50% rise in the Nifty 50 index.

Ashiana Housing, Ansal Housing & Constructions, Ganesh Housing Corporation and Kolte-Patil Developers from the non-index stocks were rallied in the range of 5% to 16% on the BSE.

Jaitley in his Budget speech on 1 February 2017 said that affordable housing to be given infrastructure status. The National Housing Finance will insure houses, Jaitley said. The real estate sector was among the most hit sectors due to the recent government's demonetisation drive banning higher denomination bank notes.

The duration of long term capital gains for immoveable properties reduced from 3 years to 2 years.  Base year for indexation advanced from 1.4.1981 to 1.4.2001. Builders treating unsold houses as stock in trade would not be subjected to notional rental income for 1 year.

Affordable housing projects being essentially large format projects- extension of project completion from 3 years to 5 years for tax concessions is a positive move says experts.

COMPANY LATEST PREV CLOSE GAIN(%)
ASHIANA HOUSING 167.80 144.05 16.49
ORBIT CORPN. 5.15 4.63 11.23
ANSAL HOUSING 26.80 24.40 9.84
ELDECO HOUSING 570.00 526.15 8.33
KOLTE PATIL DEV. 101.05 94.00 7.50
DLF 143.95 134.95 6.67
D S KULKARNI DEV 67.00 62.90 6.52
KAUSHALYA INFRA. 4.98 4.70 5.96
PURAVANKARA 47.90 45.50 5.27
CITADEL REALTY 28.40 27.05 4.99
KINGS INFRA 13.97 13.31 4.96
JRI INDS. 2.33 2.22 4.95
MACRO INTL. 25.50 24.30 4.94
RADHE DEVELOP. 30.10 28.70 4.88
NITESH ESTATES 9.45 9.02 4.77
ANSAL PROPERTIES 15.80 15.09 4.71
GODREJ PROPERT. 346.50 331.40 4.56
D B REALTY 41.75 39.95 4.51
DIAMANT INFRA. 0.94 0.90 4.44
H D I L 65.05 62.45 4.16

 

