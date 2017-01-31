Realty prices will fall further, says Economic Survey

Property prices could fall further as investing undeclared income in becomes more difficult post demonetisation, says for 2016-17.

has hit property sales hard in last two months of 2016 as people were busy exchanging banned currency notes and secondary and luxury property sales came to a standstill as they include high amount of cash.

"...the weighted average price of in eight major cities, which was already on a declining trend fell further after November 8, 2016. An equilibrium reduction in prices is desirable as it will lead to affordable housing for the middle class, and facilitate labour mobility across India currently impeded by high and unaffordable rents," the Survey said.

Prices could fall further as investing undeclared income in becomes more difficult; but tax component could rise, especially if imposed on real estate, the survey said.

" could have particularly profound impact on the sector. In the past, much of the black money accumulated was ultimately used to evade taxes on property sales. To the extent that black money is reduced and financial transactions increasingly take place through electronic means, this type of tax evasion will also diminish," it said.

The survey said that follow up actions to minimise the costs and maximise the benefits of include tax reforms such as bringing land and into the GST, reducing tax rates and stamp duties; and acting to allay anxieties about over-zealous tax administration.

"These actions would allow growth to return to trend in 2017-18, following a temporary decline in 2016-17," the Survey said.