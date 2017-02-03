Reduction in oil subsidies isn't predicated upon lower prices: Ashok Lavasa

Ashok Lavasa, the Union government's finance secretary, to Indivjal Dhasmana on various aspects of the Union Budget. Including on political funding, which he insists is an improvement. Edited excerpts: What is the assumption for global crude oil rates? The general feeling is that these could increase. If they do, there is a range within which we can manage. There is also an opinion that a and when the prices go beyond a certain level, shale oil will come in the market and have a dampening effect. We have worked a range and feel if prices remain within this, we will manage ...