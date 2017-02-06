Rs 10,000 cr in Budget to clear fertiliser subsidy dues: Ananth Kumar

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers on Monday said that to reduce the burden of backlogs, a special banking arrangement of Rs 10,000 crore has been approved in the Budget 2017-18.

The minister said that the overall budget allocation for the sector is Rs 74,235 crore.

Fertilisers, along with power, has been the torchbearer of achievement, he added.

"It has been one of the fastest growing sectors in the last quarter," he said.

said that the government has taken key measures to make the country self-sufficient in and other fertilisers.

The steps include promoting energy efficiency in production, maximising indigenous production, timely import of and other fertilisers, pre-positioning of fertilisers with the states during lean season to ensure adequate supply in the season and rationalising the subsidy.

Such steps have resulted in the highest ever production of 245 LMT of previous year, without adding additional capacity.

"Indigenous urea, as well as imported urea, have been neem coated. This has resulted in an increase in farm yield with less required and helped check black marketing and hoarding of urea," he added.