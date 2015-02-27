Rs 18,782-crore hole stares at Suresh Prabhu

In droll fashion, that was the rhetorical question Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu posed to himself and God, as he presented the first full railway budget of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
|Proposed Investment Plan (2015-2019)
|Item
|Amount (Rs crore)
|Network Decongestion (including DFC, Electrification, Doubling including electrification and traffic facilities)
|199,320
|Network Expansion (including electrification)
|193,000
|National Projects (North Eastern & Kashmir connectivity projects)
|39,000
|Safety (Track renewal, bridge works, ROB, RUB and Signalling& Telecom)
|127,000
|Information Technology / Research
|5,000
|Rolling Stock (Locomotives, coaches, wagons – production & maintenance)
|102,000
|Passenger Amenities
|12,500
|High Speed Rail & Elevated corridor
|65,000
|Station redevelopment and logistic parks
|100,000
|Others
|13,200
|TOTAL
|856,020
Source: Indian railways
- To deliver sustained, measurable improvement in customer experience
- To make the railway a safer means of travel
- Expand modernise infrastructure
- Make the railways financially self-sustaining
|Estimated Income, 2015-16
|Budget heads
|2013-14 actuals
|2014-15 (BE)
|2014-15 (RE)
|2015-16(BE)
|Total Passenger Receipts
|36,532
|44,645
|43,002
|50,175
|Goods earnings
|93,905
|105,770
|106,927
|121,423
|Sundry and other earnings
|5,721
|5,500
|5241
|7318
|Other coach earnings
|3,678
|4,200
|4,028
|4,612
|Gross traffic earnings
|139,558
|160,165
|159,248
|183,578
|Total earnings
|139,837
|164,374
|163,450
|188,557
Source: Indian railways; Figures in Rs crore
|Estimated Expenditure, 2015-16
|Item
|Actuals 2013-14
|Proposed 2014-15 (BE)
|2014-15 (RE)
|2015-16 (BE)
|Ordinary Working Expenses
|97,570
|112,649
|108,970
|119,410
|Appropriation of Depreciation Reserve Fund
|7,900
|6,850
|7,775
|7,900
|Appropriation to Pension Fund
|24,850
|28,550
|29,225
|34,900
|Total working expenses
|130,320
|143,318
|140,141
|154,476
Source: Indian railways; Figures in Rs crore
Total working expenses are expected to go up from Rs 130,320 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 154,476 crore in 2015-16, an increase of 18%.
