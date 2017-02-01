Rs 78,000 crore budget for MHA; Rs 1,577 crore for IB

A sum of Rs 78,000 crore has been earmarked for the for 2017-18 of which Rs 1,577 crore outlay is for (IB).

The budgetary allocation for the next financial year is 6.37 per cent more than Rs 73,328 crore given to the ministry for 2016-17.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in the Budget presented on Wednesday, allocated a total of Rs 54,985.11 crore to seven paramilitary forces as against about Rs 52,443 crore for the ongoing financial year.

Among these forces, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed for internal security, action against Maoists and operations against militants, has been earmarked the highest at Rs 17,868.53 crore.

Border Security Force (BSF), which guards Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders, will get Rs 15,569.11 crore while Central Industrial Security Force, responsible for security of country's airports, nuclear installations, key government buildings and private entities, has been allocated Rs 6,686.25 crore.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), tasked with protecting the Sino-Indian border, has got an outlay of Rs 4,824.31 crore and Assam Rifles, deployed in Indo-Myanmar border and dealing with insurgents in the north east, will get Rs 4,801.84 crore.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan border, has been earmarked Rs 4,320.67 crore while National Security Guard (NSG), the anti-terror commando force, gets an allocation of Rs 816.10 crore.

Delhi Police, which reports to the Home Ministry, has been given Rs 5,910.28 crore in the Budget.